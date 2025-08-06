New York City is always a good time, but during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it will reach another level entirely. In June and July 2026, the biggest tournament in global sports is coming to North America, and the final match will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, across the river from Manhattan. Whether you're lucky enough to have tickets in hand or just want to soak up the energy at one of the city’s vibrant sports bars or watch parties, here's how to plan an unforgettable World Cup weekend in the Big Apple. From where to stay and what to pack to what to do when you're not watching a match, this guide has you covered.

MetLife Stadium. A.Ricardo/Shutterstock

Why go to New York City during the World Cup?

One of the coolest things about New York City is that whatever you’re into, you’re guaranteed to find it in spades. For the World Cup, this will mean dialed-up energy, lots of rowdy fans (and maybe some new friends), bars dedicated to the matches, your favorite team’s gear spotted in the wild and plenty of activities to keep you amped between matches. Where else are you going to find Brazilians singing in the streets, the Dutch draped in orange and fans from every corner of the world gathering to watch the same 90 minutes?

When are the World Cup matches in New York City?

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19. Matches will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico. With the final match scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, New York City is primed to be center stage during the tournament, both for live matches and for fan events.

Where are the World Cup matches near New York City?

MetLife Stadium, home to both the New York Giants and New York Jets American football teams, is the New York City area venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, it’s an easy train or bus ride from Manhattan. Not only will the final match be played here but several earlier rounds as well.

How do I get tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

If you're hoping to be in the stands for the final – or any match in the New York City area – you’ll need to be ready to buy when tickets go on sale through FIFA’s official platform later this year. Once tickets sell out, you can try to snag a couple of tony seats off SeatGeek or StubHub. Keep in mind, however, that tickets to the final are going to be pricey no matter how you buy them.

Times Square. Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock

Where should I stay for the World Cup?

Getting to the stadium in New Jersey is a pretty straight shot on the train from Manhattan, so unless you’re not planning to do anything but visit MetLife Stadium, you’ll want to choose a centrally located hotel right in the city. Lodging options in Midtown abound, with Moxy Times Square (boutique and somewhat budget-friendly for New York), Refinery Hotel (mid-range) and Pendry Manhattan West (top end) are all less than a half a mile (1k) from Penn Station.

If you don’t mind a short subway ride to Penn Station to catch the train to New Jersey, consider staying in SoHo at the Dominick, a sleek spot with epic views and a chill, upscale vibe.

What should I bring to a World Cup match?

MetLife Stadium allows visitors to bring in a small purse, handbag, or clear bag (just one per person) measuring 12in x 6in x 12in (30.5cm x 15.25cm x 30.5cm). Backpacks, diaper bags and large opaque tote bags are not permitted. The good news: you can bring a factory-sealed water bottle (July in the New York metropolitan area can be very hot) or an empty reusable bottle.

Fans should bring their team’s gear. Sport your team’s jersey proudly, whether it’s Team USA’s red, white and blue or Brazil’s bold yellow and green. Add a vintage-style cap, wave your team’s scarf and get ready to chant like you mean it.

Sunscreen and sunglasses are both crucial for day matches, and as the stadium is a cashless facility, make sure you’ve got a credit card or a fully charged phone for tap-to-pay purchases.

What’s the best way to get to MetLife Stadium?

On match days NJ Transit runs direct train service from Penn Station to the Meadowlands Rail Station, which is right outside the stadium. If you’re not staying near Penn Station, you can take any of six New York City subway lines to reach 34th St between 7th and 8th Aves: 1, 2, 3, A, C and E.

While you can take a rideshare or yellow cab to New Jersey from Manhattan, it will cost you. And it won’t necessarily save you any time because of traffic leaving (and entering) the city. In most cases, the train will get you there faster and with fewer headaches.

What are the food and drink options at MetLife Stadium?

If you’re hankering for some standard American sports venue fare, MetLife Stadium won’t disappoint. Hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, nachos, cold beer – all are abundantly available. There are also vegetarian and gluten-free options like veggie burritos and burgers on gluten-free buns.

In addition to craft beers, you can find hard seltzer, wine, nonalcoholic sips and mixed drinks.

Specialty stands like Against the Grain (brisket sandwiches) and Lucky’s (dumplings and noodles) are a nice alternative if you’re not in the mood for a hot Italian sausage or slice of pizza.

Poppy seed bagel with cream cheese. James Andrews1/Shutterstock

Where should I eat in New York City when I’m not at a match?

Breakfast: One word – bagels. OK, there are actually many more words we can add about this meal experience; schmear, smoked salmon, bacon, egg and cheese are the headliners but just about every filling combination you can come up with is available. However you take your bagel, getting one to start the day in New York is simply mandatory. Barney Greengrass is legendary and for good reason; the classic Jewish deli on the Upper West Side does smoked fish like no other.

Lunch: The sandwiches at Lil’ Frankie’s Grocery in the East Village are truly something to write home about. My personal favorite is the Big Cheech, made with roast beef, lettuce, tomato and extra virgin olive oil mayo served on a perfectly crusty semolina roll. Numerous vegetarian options will appeal to even the staunchest carnivores.

Dinner: Korean food is having a real moment in New York City, and the recently opened Howoo, a Korean barbecue spot in Midtown, is a most delicious experience. Choose from one of the packages to take the guesswork out of ordering the various cuts of meat, pair it with a highball if you imbibe, and enjoy the banchan (small side dishes) that come with every meal.

Coffee: I discovered Abraço when I first moved to the city in 2007, and the cozy East Village coffee shop is still my favorite place to refuel. The olive oil cake and cured olive cookies (they sound a little odd, but just do it) pair beautifully with your drink of choice.

Are there fun sports bars to keep the party going?

You bet there are! From Brooklyn to Manhattan to Queens, New York City’s sports bars get the party started and then keep it going. My favorite spot is in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Berry Park has a rooftop and massive screens inside. It’s high energy all around and a great place to watch a game. The Chelsea sports bar Smithfield Hall is so dedicated to the sport that there’s a football section on its website listing all of the games it could be showing. It tends to get crowded but can thin out a bit after the final whistle. In Queens, Bar 43 in Sunnyside calls itself the Home of Soccer in Queens, so you know there’s plenty of cheering going on.

What other events are happening in New York City to celebrate the World Cup?

No tickets? No problem. The viewing parties at the World Trade Center’s Oculus typically pack plenty of action. You can purchase food and drinks from vendors before settling in to fixate your eyes on the gigantic outdoor screen.

In New Jersey, Liberty State Park, just across the Hudson, is the official FIFA Fan Festival site in the area. Programming at the scenic park will run throughout the tournament, with matches on a big screen and live entertainment.

More pop-ups are expected across New York City’s parks, plazas and rooftop bars, so keep an eye on this page; we'll be updating it with more listings as the tournament grows closer.

Edge observation deck. Lev Radin/Shutterstock

What should I do when I’m not at a match?

New York City has no shortage of distractions between matches, but if you're looking for a moment of calm, head to one of the incredible observation decks.

Edge at Hudson Yards offers sweeping views and a glass floor if you can manage it. Top of the Rock has unbeatable skyline photo ops, especially around sunset. And for something more immersive, Summit One Vanderbilt blends mirrored rooms, sky-high views and art installations into a trippy, only in New York experience.

Of course, you’re also in the greatest shopping, eating and drinking, and museum-hopping city on Earth, so if you're not at the stadium, this is the time to wander, snack, shop, repeat.

Anything else I need to know?

If you’re heading to MetLife Stadium, be sure to give yourself plenty of time. While we recommend public transportation over rideshares or taxis, it’s still smart to build in a buffer – train platforms and stadium gates can get hectic on game days. And whether you’re stadium-bound or catching a match at a bar near your hotel, pack light. You don’t want anything weighing you down, especially in that brutal New York City summer heat.