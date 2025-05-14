Back in the age of steamships and servants, you didn’t need to whittle down your wardrobe to fill a 25-litre pack - you just took the whole wardrobe. These days, packing for trips is a delicate balancing act of portability versus flexibility. How to pack all the right stuff and no fluff?

To get the answer, I reached out to my esteemed Lonely Planet guidebook writing cohorts, a gang of veteran road warriors that make Mad Max look like a Sunday stroll. With millions of miles between them, there’s no group more qualified to share packing hacks and insider tips.

1. Pack black

For minimal and super versatile cabin bag-only packing that will last weeks (as long as you wash things regularly), all black is the way to go! Black t-shirt, swimsuit, skirt, trousers, dress, cardigan, coat, socks, plus a colorful scarf for dressing up an outfit (or for over your shoulders/head in churches and temples), and a brightly colored handbag. You can dress up or down depending on where you're going for the day, with makeup and jewellery, and everything matches!

– Tasmin Waby

2. Dress to blend in

I like to wear dresses, skirts and shirts when I'm travelling to urban destinations so that I blend in better, rather than wearing shorts, T-shirts and tennis shoes which tend to shout, "Hey there, I'm a tourist!"

– Christina Mackenzie

3. Take one pair of “do everything” shoes

It took me a gazillion steps before I settled on the perfect shoes for the jobbing guidebook writer: GORE-TEX trail-running shoes in black or gray. My personal pick is Adidas Terrex - super lightweight and comfy for urban exploring; waterproof because rainy days never stop play when you’re working; grippy and tough enough for moderate hiking; and just about smart enough to wear out to restaurants and bars. Plus, you can go for a jog too!

– Tom O’Malley

4. Always carry a shawl

I find plane temperatures too cold and the issued blanket not warm enough. A shawl helps me keep cozy on the flight and adds flair for nights out on the ground. I'm usually on hiking trips, so the shawl also comes in handy as a thick scarf in the mountains, easy and lightweight to carry (around the neck or shoulders).

– Olivia Pozzan

5. Cover up in high heat

When in an extremely hot place where the temperature is above normal levels for the human body (37°C or 98.6°F), start covering up, not stripping down. Pack loose, flowing, light-colored garments made of silk, cotton, linen or hemp (the latter particularly effective for socks). This protects you from direct sunlight, reduces heat absorption and helps keep your core temperature at normal levels. And I never forget my foldable cotton hat with a broad rim!

– Christina Mackenzie

6. Fly in a fleece (with deep pockets)

When flying, I’ve found that a good polar fleece jacket with zippered pockets lets me put everything I'd possibly need into it (phone, chargers, earbuds, SIM, pens, cash, wallet, battery pack, passport, mask) and then at the TSA security line I just take the jacket off to be scanned. It’s also warm for those flights that feel like you're in a refrigerated meat locker, and bulky enough to be folded up and used as a pillow if you luck out and get a row to yourself.

– Ray Bartlett

7. Bring your own bedding

If I'm roughing it and don't know where I might end up sleeping (but can be sure it wouldn't be described as “charming”), I'll bring a lightweight, compact inflatable pad. I like the Nemo Tensor – and of course a travel sheet, which has saved me on plenty of occasions from grossness.

– Michael Benanav

8. Beat jet lag with a mouth covering

I am that person who "still" wears a mask on the plane. I was actually wearing them pre-COVID, ever since a long flight to Japan and the in-flight kit came with a mask. I wore it and experienced zero jet lag! Turns out masks are great for keeping you hydrated (you're not losing moisture when you breathe – think Dune), and per a flight-attendant friend, staying hydrated is the single best way to help with jet lag.

– Zora O’Neil

9. Don’t forget the gaffer tape

It patches torn bags, keeps shampoo bottles closed in your wash bag, holds up mosquito nets, keeps curtains open or closed and a hundred other uses.

– Joe Bindloss

10. Zip ties save the day

They’re a great emergency fix for a lot of things like broken zippers or shoelaces, temporarily securing bags or fixing that annoying gap in hotel curtains that lets light in no matter what you do.

– Kata Fári

11. Organize with dry-sacks

For things like toiletries, first aid supplies, cables and chargers, I like to use super lightweight dry-sacks – they're durable, roll down to fit exactly the stuff that's in them, and have virtually no bulk, taking up no extra room in a bag. If I'm traveling somewhere where my backpack is likely to be on the roof of long-distance buses, exposed to rain, dirt, and various types of livestock, I'll pack my clothes inside of 2-gallon ziploc bags.

– Michael Benanav

12. Stay fresher in merino wool

I am one of those people who wears nothing but merino wool because you basically never have to wash it. Best for travel situations where you're moving around and people won't realize you're wearing the exact same thing every day!

– Zora O’Neil

13. Tuck an AirTag in your luggage

It gives me peace of mind if I get separated from my pack on crowded buses that keep letting on more passengers. I can also see where it is in relation to the airport baggage carousel, or in some cases, the country I’ve just arrived in.

– Joe Bindloss

14. Don’t shirk the wraparound skirt

I never go anywhere without a cotton pareu (or wraparound skirt made from a rectangular piece of cloth) which not only serves as a shawl but has also served in the past as a curtain in a "hotel" where there were none, as a towel to dry off, as a beach towel to sit on, as a dress, as a skirt, as a bag. When traveling to a beachy destination this is probably the only thing I'd need to take with me (along with some underwear and swimwear, of course)!

– Christina Mackenzie

15. Always bag a bikini

Carry a bikini (or trunks) in your daypack – there's always a beach, a swimming hole, a spa, a hidden oasis, or something watery, somewhere along the way – whether it's in the desert, the mountains or a village.

– Olivia Pozzan

16. Look after your skin

I find my skin has a hard time with blemishes post-flying. An antioxidant product helps out a lot. I use this one from The Ordinary which is affordable; a single bottle has lasted me for a year or so now.

– Barbara Woolsey

17. Beat flying jitters with a comforting keepsake

I carry a small Neolithic polished stone adze head found near the village where I was born in Cyprus, as a totem. As a nervous flier, I feel more at ease having something that links me to my native soil (not in a Dracula-sort-of-way). I haven't flown without it in 30 years.

– Joe Bindloss