Aruba is beautiful but small: at just 32km (20 miles) long and 10km (6 miles) across its widest point, it's easy to drive across the whole island in less than an hour. Spending time along the wonderful coastline and exploring Arikok National Park, which covers about 20% of Aruba, are understandably among the top things to do, but what of the rest of the island?

Once you're done basking on the beaches and having off-road adventures in the national park, a drive around this Dutch Caribbean destination is an experience you won't want to miss. So hire a car, pack your swimsuit and sunscreen, and get ready for a day out on the road with this driving itinerary.

Tips for driving in Aruba

Aruba’s main roadways are all paved and fairly flat, but if you're planning to do this route as well as head off-road into Arikok National Park, you will need to hire a 4WD vehicle. Drive on the right. The island’s plentiful roundabouts can make things trickier if you're not familiar with them. Cars already on the roundabout have the right of way.

There are plenty of gas stations, markets and eateries along this route. Note that Aruba’s gas station pumps are full-service: you'll be asked to pay first, and an attendant will pump your gas for you.

This route is all about taking your time and spending the day exploring. Begin your journey near one of the large chain hotels, like the Hilton, Hyatt or Marriott, in the west of the island.

A Divi tree on Eagle Beach. J Duquette/Shutterstock

Stop 1: Grab a beachside breakfast on Eagle Beach

To enjoy the beach without the crowds, take the 10-minute drive from the highrise hotel zone to Eagle Beach via JE Irausquin Blvd. Eagle Beach is home to the island’s famed Divi trees and is considered one of the prettiest beaches on the island.

While there aren’t many restaurants along this beachfront strip, you can dine beachside at Passions on the Beach, part of the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Spend a couple of hours listening to the waves crash along the bright white sands and soaking in the beautiful views. You’ll want to bring your own beach towel or chairs – chairs along this stretch are typically reserved for hotel guests.

Stop 2: Take a photo in front of the “I Love Aruba” sign

Remain on JE Irausquin Blvd, head southwest, then merge onto Lloyd G Smith Blvd to make your way to the larger-than-life “I Love Aruba” sign. After all, if you don't have a photo, were you really there? The sign, designed in simple red and white lettering, is a popular stop for visitors arriving on cruise ships that dock at the nearby terminal.

Planning tip: Depending on the time of day and cruise schedules, you may run into dozens of eager tourists waiting to snap a photo in front of the sign, too. Parking isn't plentiful in the area.

Royal Plaza Mall, Oranjestad. byvalet/Shutterstock

Stop 3: Get some retail therapy at Oranjestad's market and shops

Not far from the sign, you'll find several options for shopping. Start at The Local Market Aruba, just across from the cruise terminal. Here, vendors sell everything from t-shirts and tote bags to local spices.

The Royal Plaza Mall is just a 5-minute walk from here. Its multilevel, pastel-hued buildings are some of the last remnants of original Dutch architecture on the island. The mall has everything from luxury brands, like Tommy Hilfiger and Rolex, to local souvenir shops.

Stop 4: Grab a local-style lunch at Zeerovers

If all that shopping has you thinking about lunch, hop on Rte 1 for a 14km (20-minute) drive south to everyone’s favorite eatery: Zeerovers. The no-frills cash-only dockside restaurant offers a small assortment of fresh shrimp, fish, fries and beer.

Each morning, local fishers head out to see what they’ll catch for the day. Their haul is brought in and cleaned on-site, then taken to the kitchen and fried. Orders are priced by weight, so be prepared to spend a little extra if you're really hungry.

Murals in San Nicolas. Orietta Gaspari/Getty Images

Stop 5: Take a cultural walking tour in San Nicolas

Continue south to your last stop of the day: the San Nicolas neighborhood. Park at the nearest paid lot, and prepare to spend a couple of hours exploring on foot. This is the island’s most colorful and creative neighborhood, with more many murals and artworks gracing its walls and buildings.

Over the years, locals have ensured that the neighborhood, with its influx of people of African descent, keeps its authenticity. Take a walking tour explaining the history of the area’s former Standard Oil Refinery, which brought in workers from nearby islands such as Jamaica and Grenada. Many remained after the original refinery – later bought by Exxon – closed.

Tired from the long day of sightseeing? It shouldn't be more than a 35-minute drive back to the highrise hotels in the Noord area. Hop on Rte 1 and Lloyd G Smith Blvd to retrace your route.