A small-time theme park on the beer-brewing Busch family's rural retreat, Grant's Farm thrills kids with its Clydesdale horses and 1000 other animals from six continents; a tram takes you through the preserve where the beasts roam uncaged. It's 12 miles southwest of the center, off Hwy 30. Ride a camel for $6.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.49 MILES
As a symbol for St Louis, the Gateway Arch has soared above any expectations its backers could have had in 1965 when it opened. Now the centerpiece of its…
7.32 MILES
New York City may have Central Park, but St Louis has the bigger (by 528 acres) Forest Park. The superb, 1371-acre spread was the setting of the 1904…
10.14 MILES
Possibly the wildest highlight of any visit to St Louis is this frivolous, frilly fun house in a vast old shoe factory. The Museum of Mirth, Mystery &…
10.33 MILES
Facing the Gateway Arch across the new plaza, this 1845 courthouse is where the notorious Dred Scott slavery case was first tried in 1857. Considered one…
17.62 MILES
Open only to pedestrians and cyclists these days, this mile-long span over the Mississippi River opened in 1929 and was a vital link in Route 66. It has a…
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
17.15 MILES
A surprise awaits near Collinsville, 8 miles east of East St Louis: classified as a Unesco World Heritage Site, with the likes of Stonehenge and the…
10.48 MILES
After receiving a facelift along with the rest of the park and reopening in summer 2018, this now sleeker museum not only offers more high-tech…
Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
22.11 MILES
Marvel at the place where two of the world's great rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, meet. Unfortunately an industrial park on the far side of the…
Nearby St Louis attractions
6.37 MILES
Huge railroad locomotives (including a Union Pacific Big Boy), historic cars cooler than your rental, and more that moves. Take I-270 west to exit 8.
6.91 MILES
Dating to 1859, these gardens hold a 14-acre Japanese garden, a carnivorous plant bog, a Victorian-style hedge maze and the oldest continuously operating…
6.94 MILES
Divided into themed zones, this vast park includes a fascinating River's Edge area with African critters. Don't leave without saying hello to the zoo's…
7.12 MILES
This grand beaux-arts palace (with a striking modern wing) was originally built for the World's Fair. Now housing this storied institution, its collection…
7.18 MILES
The interactive exhibits at this three-story museum are geared toward kids (and the young at heart). Expect live demonstrations, dinosaurs, a planetarium…
7.7 MILES
Presents the story of St Louis, starring such worthies as the World's Fair; a replica of Charles Lindbergh's plane, Spirit of St Louis; and a host of…
8.32 MILES
One of the world's largest beer plants, the historic Anheuser-Busch Brewery gives marketing-driven tours. View the bottling plant and Clydesdale horses…