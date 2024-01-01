City Museum

The heart of the collection here is Eskişehir's Museum of Contemporary Glass Art, a unique display donated by about 70 Turkish and foreign artists. The tradition of melting and fusing glass dates to the Pharaohs, and a local Egyptologist (and university professor) revived the art and opened a studio in Eskişehir.
0.12 MILES
Eskişehir's protected heritage district is crammed with cobblestone alleyways of timber-framed konaks (mansions) with overhanging upper stories. Many of…
0.05 MILES
This ambitious art museum, with its highly contemporary wood-slat facade riffing on Eskişehir's history as a major wood-market town, opened in 2019…
0.25 MILES
This religious complex, once used as a Mevlevi lodge by Eskişehir's Sufi community, was built between 1517 and 1525 by a leading master of classical…
0.43 MILES
This modern museum showcases artefacts from the Chalcolithic era to Ottoman times. Downstairs is devoted to bigger pieces such as sarcophagi, milestones…
1.89 MILES
Manicured to a tee, Kent Park is a civic masterpiece of liveable city urban planning. During summer, the artificial sandy beach and swimming pool is…
Eskişehir Science & Experiment Centre
2.46 MILES
If you're travelling with kids, this colourful complex makes for an entertaining break from all the historical ruins. Like a cross between a science…
2.38 MILES
West of the centre on the Küthaya road, this area of cleared sazova (cane field) has been turned into a family friendly paradise of fresh air and rolling…
Museum of the Republican History
0.14 MILES
This museum celebrates Atatürk and the Turkish Republic through hundreds of photos, paintings and collages covering seminal events such as the battles of…
0.03 MILES
0.05 MILES
0.12 MILES
0.14 MILES
0.25 MILES
0.28 MILES
0.34 MILES
0.43 MILES
