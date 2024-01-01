City Museum

Eskişehir

The heart of the collection here is Eskişehir's Museum of Contemporary Glass Art, a unique display donated by about 70 Turkish and foreign artists. The tradition of melting and fusing glass dates to the Pharaohs, and a local Egyptologist (and university professor) revived the art and opened a studio in Eskişehir.

  • Odunpazarı

    Odunpazarı

    0.12 MILES

    Eskişehir's protected heritage district is crammed with cobblestone alleyways of timber-framed konaks (mansions) with overhanging upper stories. Many of…

  • Odunpazarı Modern Museum

    Odunpazarı Modern Museum

    0.05 MILES

    This ambitious art museum, with its highly contemporary wood-slat facade riffing on Eskişehir's history as a major wood-market town, opened in 2019…

  • Kurşunlu Külliyesi Complex

    Kurşunlu Külliyesi Complex

    0.25 MILES

    This religious complex, once used as a Mevlevi lodge by Eskişehir's Sufi community, was built between 1517 and 1525 by a leading master of classical…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    0.43 MILES

    This modern museum showcases artefacts from the Chalcolithic era to Ottoman times. Downstairs is devoted to bigger pieces such as sarcophagi, milestones…

  • Kent Park

    Kent Park

    1.89 MILES

    Manicured to a tee, Kent Park is a civic masterpiece of liveable city urban planning. During summer, the artificial sandy beach and swimming pool is…

  • Eskişehir Science & Experiment Centre

    Eskişehir Science & Experiment Centre

    2.46 MILES

    If you're travelling with kids, this colourful complex makes for an entertaining break from all the historical ruins. Like a cross between a science…

  • Sazova Park

    Sazova Park

    2.38 MILES

    West of the centre on the Küthaya road, this area of cleared sazova (cane field) has been turned into a family friendly paradise of fresh air and rolling…

  • Museum of the Republican History

    Museum of the Republican History

    0.14 MILES

    This museum celebrates Atatürk and the Turkish Republic through hundreds of photos, paintings and collages covering seminal events such as the battles of…

