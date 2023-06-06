Eskişehir

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Eskisehir, Turkey - August 01, 2015 Porsuk River view in Eskisehir. Eskisehir is a modern city in center of Anatolia.

Getty Images

Overview

Eskişehir may well be Turkey's happiest city – and with a massive university population, it is certainly among its liveliest. An oasis of liberalism in austere middle Anatolia, Eskişehir is increasingly popular with Turkish weekenders, and even boasts a small community of dedicated foreigners.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Odunpazarı

    Odunpazarı

    Eskişehir

    Eskişehir's protected heritage district is crammed with cobblestone alleyways of timber-framed konaks (mansions) with overhanging upper stories. Many of…

  • Odunpazarı Modern Museum

    Odunpazarı Modern Museum

    Eskişehir

    This ambitious art museum, with its highly contemporary wood-slat facade riffing on Eskişehir's history as a major wood-market town, opened in 2019…

  • Kurşunlu Külliyesi Complex

    Kurşunlu Külliyesi Complex

    Eskişehir

    This religious complex, once used as a Mevlevi lodge by Eskişehir's Sufi community, was built between 1517 and 1525 by a leading master of classical…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Eskişehir

    This modern museum showcases artefacts from the Chalcolithic era to Ottoman times. Downstairs is devoted to bigger pieces such as sarcophagi, milestones…

  • Sazova Park

    Sazova Park

    Eskişehir

    West of the centre on the Küthaya road, this area of cleared sazova (cane field) has been turned into a family friendly paradise of fresh air and rolling…

  • Museum of the Republican History

    Museum of the Republican History

    Eskişehir

    This museum celebrates Atatürk and the Turkish Republic through hundreds of photos, paintings and collages covering seminal events such as the battles of…

  • Kent Park

    Kent Park

    Eskişehir

    Manicured to a tee, Kent Park is a civic masterpiece of liveable city urban planning. During summer, the artificial sandy beach and swimming pool is…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Eskişehir

History

Why this underrated Turkish city should be on your radar

Dec 20, 2019 • 3 min read

Read more articles