At over 3000m, this recreation area sits mostly above the treeline, and the bright, grassy green hills of the Mt Hehuan Range roll on and on, often disappearing into a spectacular sea of clouds. Driving up from the western plains of Taiwan, the change in a few hours from urban sprawl to emerald hills is miraculous.

Read More

The last interesting stop on Hwy 14甲 before the descent into Taroko Gorge, is Wuling Pass (not to be confused with the forest recreation area called Wuling), which, at 3275m, sees Hwy 14甲 reaching the highest elevation of any road in East Asia. It snows up here in winter, and when it does the road becomes a skating rink, parking lot and playground for the Taiwanese.

Summer is delightfully cool and highly scenic as different alpine flowers bloom from May to September. Autumn and spring are excellent times for hiking.

Read Less