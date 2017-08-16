Welcome to Southern Taiwan
Tainan, the island’s former capital, is to many Taiwan's most Taiwanese city. Expect a feast of original street snacks, flamboyant temples and enduring relics at every turn. In Kaohsiung, southern traditions are given a charismatic 21st-century spin as art greets industry, and chefs reinvent century-old dishes. Outside the cities, wonderful biking routes and beaches offer a world of possibilities for action travellers. From the limestone drama of Little Liuchiu Island to the oddity of mud volcanoes outside Kaohsiung, this is Formosa at its most formidable. No wonder millions of purple and yellow butterflies return yearly to overwinter in Maolin and Meinong. They’ve chosen well.
Top experiences in Southern Taiwan
Recent articles
Southern Taiwan activities
Private day tour: Learn cultural and History in Tainan
8:30AM meet your tour guide at your Tainan hotel lobby. Tainan is the old capital in Taiwan where you can find several important historical sites. During this one-day tour, Anping Old Street is the beginning of everything. Adjacent to the first fortress built in Taiwan, it’s the first street ever developed. Did someone say food? Yes, there are plenty! In the afternoon,you will be taking a leisurely stroll along Fuzhong Street that sits right next to the first Confucius temple in Taiwan. There are several food stands worth a try, and the handmade craft market takes place on weekends where there’s an abundance of arts and crafts for you to explore.Then we will transfer to Dadong Night Market. After this one-day tour you wil be drop off at your hotel.Highlights: Chihkan Tower Merchant House Anping Old Fort Tunghai Tainan Confucius Temple Dadong Night Market
Taiwan 4G LTE Unlimited WiFi Hotspot Rental at Kaohsiung International Airport
The pocket-sized WiFi router (MiFi) lets you connect up to 5 devices simultaneously. It allows you to stay connected with a secure high-speed internet on the go. Unlike SIM cards, you do not have to change the setting on your devices. Connect to the pocket hotspot as if you are connecting to the WiFi at home. This means that you do not have to rely on the hotel WiFi or pay expensive roaming charges for a slow connection. Stay connected at all times while using google maps, Facebook, Instagram, twitter or just surf the internet to get info! Best way to use VoIP and call family and friends back home and share your travel experience with the world! How to use our service: Reserve your hotspot 2 days prior your departure Pick up the device. Connect the WiFi to your device and enjoy up to 4G/LTE connectivity. Return the device at the Aiport counter Devices must be rented for the entire duration of the trip. Not just the days the device will be used If the device is not returned after the duration we reserve the right to deem the device "lost" and charge the customer $400 One person = 1 Device which can connect up to 5 devices
Girlfriends Getaway 2 Days 1 Night Tainan Cultural Experience Tour with One Night at Design Hotel
Day 1: Taipei – Tainan This morning, you will embark on High Speed Rail (HSR) to Tainan by yourself. While your arrival, your Tainan tour guide and driver will greet and meet with you at Tainan HSR station. After two hours ride to Tainan, you will start with some traditional Tainan delicacies on your own expense. Next, you are going to make your own embroidered shoes following the instruction of the expert. You can choose your favorite fabric and tailor it into a pair of your one of kind Chinese traditional style shoes. Before wrapping up the tour, you will have a short tour in Chenghsin district and also try out more local food in night market. Notes: Embroidered shoes requires three working days. The final product will ship back to your hometown. Day 2: Tainan– Taipei This morning, you will join a cooking class and learn how to cook local cuisine. In the afternoon, you will have a 3 hours walking tour to explore the West Market District. You will discover local religion and find out how did the famous market turns into its decline. Then, you can try out some Chinese herb tea with unique cuisine that you can only find there on own expense. When you finish your Tainan afternoon walking tour, your chartered car will transfer you to Tainan HSR station. Then, you will take HSR back to Taipei by yourself. Tour ends when you arrive at Taipei and own arrangement afterwards.