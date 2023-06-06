Overview

Kenting National Park (墾丁國家公園; Kěndīng Guójiā Gōngyuán) drew lots of attention first as a setting for Taiwanese director Wei Te-sheng’s blockbuster Cape No. 7, and later for Ang Lee’s Life of Pi in 2012. But long before this cinema-fuelled tourism spike, the park, which occupies the entire southern tip of Taiwan, was drawing in flocks of visitors who came to swim, surf, snorkel, dive, hike and enjoy a little nightlife – all year round. The average January temperature is 21°C and it's usually warm enough for you to swim. In July it can get to a scorching 38°C.