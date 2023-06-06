Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr Open
Kenting National Park (墾丁國家公園; Kěndīng Guójiā Gōngyuán) drew lots of attention first as a setting for Taiwanese director Wei Te-sheng’s blockbuster Cape No. 7, and later for Ang Lee’s Life of Pi in 2012. But long before this cinema-fuelled tourism spike, the park, which occupies the entire southern tip of Taiwan, was drawing in flocks of visitors who came to swim, surf, snorkel, dive, hike and enjoy a little nightlife – all year round. The average January temperature is 21°C and it's usually warm enough for you to swim. In July it can get to a scorching 38°C.
Kenting National Park
Kenting's best-known landmark – a still-functioning lighthouse built in the 1880s – is at Eluanbi Cape, the southernmost end of Taiwan's Central Mountain…
Kenting Forest Recreation Area
Kenting National Park
Once an undersea coral reef, this forest area is now a quirky landscape of limestone caves, narrow canyons and cliff walls strangled with the roots of…
Kenting National Park
This well-protected expanse of scrubby hills and open grasslands is a favourite with picnickers, hiking families and ecotourists. A pathway runs through…
Kenting National Park
Just so you can say you've been to Taiwan's southernmost point, there's a stone marker showing exactly that. It's about 1.2km southeast of Eluanbi Park…
Kenting National Park
The admission fee buys you a half-hour tour-bus ride (and back) along a 2.5km-long stretch of coral coastline, as the driver explains to you the monikers…
Filter by interest: