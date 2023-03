Kenting's best-known landmark – a still-functioning lighthouse built in the 1880s – is at Eluanbi Cape, the southernmost end of Taiwan's Central Mountain Range and inside Eluanbi Park. The park, open 24 hours, is a part of Kenting Forest Recreation Area and is served by a separate entrance. Eluanbi Park has hiking trails running through vines and past huge coral rocks, as well as a coastal walkway and lookout points.