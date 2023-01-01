Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines

There are currently 16 recognised indigenous tribes in Taiwan, and the exhibits at this private museum cover the belief systems, festivals, geographic divisions, agriculture and art of them all. Fine examples of tribal handicrafts can be seen on each level, and videos relate the tribes' histories and other aspects of tribal life. English guided tours at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is across the road and up a short distance from the entrance to the National Palace Museum; a joint ticket is NT$400, saving you NT$100. If you forget to buy the joint ticket, just show your Palace museum ticket stub for the same day and you'll get 80% off.