National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine

This large shrine marks the memory of almost 400,000 soldiers who died for Taiwan (mostly within China). The bulky complex, built in 1969, is typical of the northern 'palace-style' architecture popularised during Chiang Kai-shek's reign. The hourly changing of the guards is a popular attraction, especially with Japanese tourists. It takes almost 20 minutes for the white-clad soldiers to march from the gate to their posts in front of the memorial, giving plenty of time to get a good photo.

Walk 1.5km, grab a YouBike from Dazhi station, or else take a bus or taxi from Dazhi or Jiantan MRT stations. The shrine is also one of the stops on the Taipei Sightseeing Bus route.