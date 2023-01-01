Taipei Expo Park

This expansive park covers three linked-up sections – stroll around or take a YouBike. It has a lively food court called Maji Square, and Eco Ark (a giant structure of recycled bottles). Across Zhongshan N Rd you'll find the Fine Arts Museum, and Taipei Story House in the Fine Arts Park. Further east, Xinsheng Park has innovative pavilions, a maze and Lin Antai Historic House. The main park entrance is directly outside Yuanshan MRT station.

Towards evening and on the weekend, the area near Maji Square fills up with young people practising dance, juggling and acrobatics and even older folks doing martial arts. It was originally the site of the 2010 Taipei International Flora Exposition, and it still occasionally holds flower shows.

The grounds are looking a bit bedraggled these days and they could do with some horticultural loving, even so it's still a fun place to buzz around on a YouBike. You can access the Keelung River bikeway and views of the Grand Hotel from the park.