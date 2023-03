Set in a restored heritage house at the top end of Dihua St is this permanent exhibition showcasing the history of Taiwanese 'comfort women' – sex slaves for soldiers – during Japanese rule in WWII. Run by the Taipei Women's Rescue Foundation, the museum makes use of the foundation's meticulous research over many years, interviewing and collecting materials from almost 60 survivors. In addition, Ama puts on temporary exhibitions focusing on women in history.