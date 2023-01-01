Lin Antai Historic House

This Fujian-style 30-room house, Taipei's oldest residential building, was first erected between 1783 and 1787, near what is now Dunhua S Rd. As was typical in those times, the house expanded as the family grew in numbers and wealth, reaching its present size in 1823. Today the historic house is notable for its central courtyard, swallowtail roof and period furniture.

In the 1970s, the heyday of Taiwan's 'economic miracle', the home was set to be demolished to widen a road. Thankfully, public opinion prevailed and it was painstakingly dismantled and, rebuilt on this field in Xinsheng Park (the far eastern segment of Expo Park) in 1983.