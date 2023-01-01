National Taiwan Science Education Center

Interactive exhibits at this children's museum cover the gamut of scientific knowledge, from anatomy (a walk-through digestive tract) to zoology (a cat-head-shaped helmet that gives the wearer feline hearing powers) to chemistry, life science and physics. There are good English translations at every point. The 3D theatre (turbo ride and regular), sky cycling and special exhibits are not covered by the general admission ticket.

You can take the R30 bus from here straight to the National Palace Museum or Jiantan MRT station.