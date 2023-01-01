Anping Old Streets

To the right of the Anping Fort entrance (with your back to the fort), you’ll find some of the oldest streets in Taiwan. As you wander about, look for stone lion masks (劍獅, jiànshī) with swords across the mouth. They were once used to protect a house against evil, but today there are only a few dozen left.

Siaozhong St (效忠街; Xiàozhōngjiē) is an interesting street that leads to a number of back alleys with restored brick buildings. Yenping St (延平街; Yánpíngjiē) is the site of the first market in Taiwan. it now teems with shops and stalls offering traditional Tainan foods.