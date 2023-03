The merchant house was built in 1867 and holds a permanent exhibit of household artefacts from the 17th century. Through a series of decorated rooms, the exhibit highlights the lifestyle of Dutch, Chinese and indigenous families.

But nobody comes for that. Instead, it's the Anping Tree House (Ānpíng Shùwū) that draws in the curious with its massive banyan strangling the gutted roofless walls of the back quarters.

Both houses are up Gubao St and behind the primary-school grounds.