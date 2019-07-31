Wanhua is where Taipei first started out as a trading centre, growing rich by selling tea, coal and camphor. Over time the area lost its importance as the city spread eastwards, leaving behind marvellous pockets of living history in its temples and heritage buildings.

To its north is Ximending (西門町; Xīméndīng, and usually shortened to 'Ximen') pedestrian area, an eight-branched intersection chock-full of young people, fast food and shops selling novelties, cosmetics and designs. There's an entire street (Wuchang) devoted to cinemas, and a lane populated by piercing and tattoo parlours (Lane 50 Hanzhong).