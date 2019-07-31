Founded in 1738 by Han immigrants from Fujian, this temple has served as a municipal, guild and self-defence centre, as well as a house of worship. These…
Ximending & Wanhua
Wanhua is where Taipei first started out as a trading centre, growing rich by selling tea, coal and camphor. Over time the area lost its importance as the city spread eastwards, leaving behind marvellous pockets of living history in its temples and heritage buildings.
To its north is Ximending (西門町; Xīméndīng, and usually shortened to 'Ximen') pedestrian area, an eight-branched intersection chock-full of young people, fast food and shops selling novelties, cosmetics and designs. There's an entire street (Wuchang) devoted to cinemas, and a lane populated by piercing and tattoo parlours (Lane 50 Hanzhong).
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ximending & Wanhua.
See
Longshan Temple
Founded in 1738 by Han immigrants from Fujian, this temple has served as a municipal, guild and self-defence centre, as well as a house of worship. These…
See
Zhongshan Hall
This handsome four-storey building, constructed in 1936 for the coronation of Emperor Hirohito, is where the Japanese surrender ceremony was held in…
See
Qingshan Temple
Along with Longshan, this elegant temple, first built in 1856, is one of Wanhua's top houses of worship. There is an abundance of top-quality wood, stone…
See
Tianhou Temple
This small, atmospheric temple appears from the outside as a narrow, elaborate shopfront in the Ximending area. But walk through the gate and you'll find…
See
Red House
Ximending's most iconic building was built in 1908 to serve as Taipei's first public market. These days it's a multifunctional cultural centre, with…
See
Bopiliao Historic Block
One of the best-preserved historic sections of Wanhua, Bopiliao covers both Qing and early Japanese-era architecture. Some of the buildings house art…
See
U-mkt
This horseshoe-shaped market is now a spruced-up studio and exhibition space in minimalist white-and-concrete. There are remnants of the 80-year-old…
See
Taipei Cinema Park
This featureless concrete square, with two brick buildings (remnants of former factory buildings) at the northern end – one is a cafe, the other a toilet…
See
Nishi Honganji Square
This small park is the site of a former Japanese temple, which was built at the end of the 19th century for the country's military, and which offered…