Ximending & Wanhua

Wanhua is where Taipei first started out as a trading centre, growing rich by selling tea, coal and camphor. Over time the area lost its importance as the city spread eastwards, leaving behind marvellous pockets of living history in its temples and heritage buildings.

To its north is Ximending (西門町; Xīméndīng, and usually shortened to 'Ximen') pedestrian area, an eight-branched intersection chock-full of young people, fast food and shops selling novelties, cosmetics and designs. There's an entire street (Wuchang) devoted to cinemas, and a lane populated by piercing and tattoo parlours (Lane 50 Hanzhong).

Explore Ximending & Wanhua

  • Longshan Temple

    Founded in 1738 by Han immigrants from Fujian, this temple has served as a municipal, guild and self-defence centre, as well as a house of worship. These…

  • Zhongshan Hall

    This handsome four-storey building, constructed in 1936 for the coronation of Emperor Hirohito, is where the Japanese surrender ceremony was held in…

  • Q

    Qingshan Temple

    Along with Longshan, this elegant temple, first built in 1856, is one of Wanhua's top houses of worship. There is an abundance of top-quality wood, stone…

  • T

    Tianhou Temple

    This small, atmospheric temple appears from the outside as a narrow, elaborate shopfront in the Ximending area. But walk through the gate and you'll find…

  • R

    Red House

    Ximending's most iconic building was built in 1908 to serve as Taipei's first public market. These days it's a multifunctional cultural centre, with…

  • B

    Bopiliao Historic Block

    One of the best-preserved historic sections of Wanhua, Bopiliao covers both Qing and early Japanese-era architecture. Some of the buildings house art…

  • U

    U-mkt

    This horseshoe-shaped market is now a spruced-up studio and exhibition space in minimalist white-and-concrete. There are remnants of the 80-year-old…

  • T

    Taipei Cinema Park

    This featureless concrete square, with two brick buildings (remnants of former factory buildings) at the northern end – one is a cafe, the other a toilet…

  • N

    Nishi Honganji Square

    This small park is the site of a former Japanese temple, which was built at the end of the 19th century for the country's military, and which offered…

