This 18th-century triple-tiered temple is dedicated to Matsu, the black-faced Chinese goddess of seafarers. It marks the start of the Raohe Street Night…
Songshan
Songshan (松山; Sōngshān) is a rectangular district in the middle of Taipei whose northeastern curve is bounded by the Keelung River.
South of the airport is the genteel Minsheng Community, a grid of tree-lined peaceful lanes of low-rise buildings dotted with parkland, funky cafes, cute shops and art galleries.
The tourist hotspots are clustered around the train station, home to the heaving Raohe Street Night Market, the clothing bargain bins of Wufenpu and the ostentatious Ciyou Temple. Cultural attractions, including the Puppetry Art Center, lie along the Civic Boulevard highway.
Explore Songshan
- CCiyou Temple
- MMinsheng Community
This is the place to watch Taiwan's hipsters while enjoying a street-side coffee or browsing upcycled designer wear or exclusive art galleries. It's a…
- TTaipei Railway Workshop
This huge former repair factory for the country's trains is being transformed into a heritage museum. While all visitors can enter and peek from the main…
- PPuppetry Art Center of Taipei
This small and fun museum (set aside about 40 minutes) showcases a medley of magical string, hand and shadow puppets, many with embroidered robes and…
- JJin An Gong
This little temple is only worth the trip if you're planning to visit Wufenpu market next door, since almost every street in Taipei has a similar site of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Songshan.
Ciyou Temple
Minsheng Community
Taipei Railway Workshop
Puppetry Art Center of Taipei
Jin An Gong
