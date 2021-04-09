Songshan (松山; Sōngshān) is a rectangular district in the middle of Taipei whose northeastern curve is bounded by the Keelung River.

South of the airport is the genteel Minsheng Community, a grid of tree-lined peaceful lanes of low-rise buildings dotted with parkland, funky cafes, cute shops and art galleries.

The tourist hotspots are clustered around the train station, home to the heaving Raohe Street Night Market, the clothing bargain bins of Wufenpu and the ostentatious Ciyou Temple. Cultural attractions, including the Puppetry Art Center, lie along the Civic Boulevard highway.