Koxinga's Shrine

This shrine was built in the Qing dynasty, but its roots date back to a shrine commemorating Ming loyalist Koxinga (Zheng Chenggong) in the 1660s. The Japanese paid their respects here, too, as Koxinga's mother was Japanese, but it was still renamed Kaizan Shinto Shrine. The southern-style temple was rebuilt in a northern style by the KMT government in the 1960s. Many of the artefacts are historical, however, including boxes holding the original imperial edict from 1874 that permitted the current shrine’s construction.