Lady Linshui's Temple

For generations, women have come to this temple to ask Lady Linshui to protect their children. This is demanding work and the goddess employs 36 assistants (three for each month), whose statuettes can be seen in little glass vaults around the inside walls of the temple. In addition to incense offerings, you'll often see flowers, face powder and make-up left here. If you are extremely lucky you might see the unique southern-temple spectacle associated with Lady Linshui called the Twelve Grannies Parade.

A traditional Twelve Grannies Parade (十二婆姐陣; Shíèr Pójiě Zhèn) is a parade that consists of older men wearing women's clothing and old ladies' masks.