Fahua Temple

Tainan

One of Tainan's two most ancient Buddhist temples, Fahua has clean lines and understated aesthetics. A simple gourd, exorcist of evil spirits, sits on the roof ridge of the main hall. On the wing walls of the front halls, you'll see the works of master of colour painting Pan Lishui (潘麗水). They're in black and white like traditional ink and brush paintings.

1. Koxinga's Shrine

0.31 MILES

This shrine was built in the Qing dynasty, but its roots date back to a shrine commemorating Ming loyalist Koxinga (Zheng Chenggong) in the 1660s. The…

2. Wufei Temple

0.34 MILES

Dainty Wufei Temple was built in honour of the concubines of the Prince of Ningjing, Zhu Shugui, the last contender for the Ming throne. When Koxinga's…

3. Lady Linshui's Temple

0.37 MILES

For generations, women have come to this temple to ask Lady Linshui to protect their children. This is demanding work and the goddess employs 36…

4. Great South Gate

0.43 MILES

There used to be 14 city gates in Tainan and a city wall spreading several kilometres. This old gate is the only one of the four remaining gates that…

5. Dongyue Temple

0.47 MILES

People come to this temple to communicate with the dead through spirit mediums. It's a fascinating place to catch a glimpse of Taiwanese folk culture. It…

6. Stone Arch

0.54 MILES

This antique arch used to be the outermost gateway to the Confucius Temple but became separated from the temple after Nanmen Rd was built in the Japanese…

8. Tainan Art Museum

0.6 MILES

Both buildings of the Tainan Art Museum are now open – this one (Building 1), the former Tainan City Police Station raised in the Japanese era; and the…