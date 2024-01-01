One of Tainan's two most ancient Buddhist temples, Fahua has clean lines and understated aesthetics. A simple gourd, exorcist of evil spirits, sits on the roof ridge of the main hall. On the wing walls of the front halls, you'll see the works of master of colour painting Pan Lishui (潘麗水). They're in black and white like traditional ink and brush paintings.
Fahua Temple
Tainan
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.36 MILES
A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…
1.08 MILES
This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…
15.6 MILES
Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…
22.69 MILES
This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…
25.84 MILES
This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…
25.49 MILES
An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…
25.74 MILES
One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…
0.59 MILES
When you enter the temple, look up for the two large abacuses used to calculate whether you have done more good than bad in life; check out the most…
Nearby Tainan attractions
0.31 MILES
This shrine was built in the Qing dynasty, but its roots date back to a shrine commemorating Ming loyalist Koxinga (Zheng Chenggong) in the 1660s. The…
0.34 MILES
Dainty Wufei Temple was built in honour of the concubines of the Prince of Ningjing, Zhu Shugui, the last contender for the Ming throne. When Koxinga's…
0.37 MILES
For generations, women have come to this temple to ask Lady Linshui to protect their children. This is demanding work and the goddess employs 36…
0.43 MILES
There used to be 14 city gates in Tainan and a city wall spreading several kilometres. This old gate is the only one of the four remaining gates that…
0.47 MILES
People come to this temple to communicate with the dead through spirit mediums. It's a fascinating place to catch a glimpse of Taiwanese folk culture. It…
0.54 MILES
This antique arch used to be the outermost gateway to the Confucius Temple but became separated from the temple after Nanmen Rd was built in the Japanese…
0.59 MILES
When you enter the temple, look up for the two large abacuses used to calculate whether you have done more good than bad in life; check out the most…
0.6 MILES
Both buildings of the Tainan Art Museum are now open – this one (Building 1), the former Tainan City Police Station raised in the Japanese era; and the…