Dainty Wufei Temple was built in honour of the concubines of the Prince of Ningjing, Zhu Shugui, the last contender for the Ming throne. When Koxinga's grandson surrendered to the Manchus in 1683, all hope of restoring the Ming ended. The prince committed suicide and his concubines hanged themselves on a beam in the bedroom of his palace. The palace is now the shrine to Mazu's parents at the Grand Mazu Temple and the beam is still in place.

Wufei Temple sits in a 2000-sq-metre garden park just off Wufei Rd.