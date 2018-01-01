Taiwan’s outlying islands have yet to give in to mass tourism. There’s plenty to discover off the grid, from unspoiled golden-sand beaches to secluded mountain trails and coves where you’ll see more wildlife than other travellers.

Kinmen and Matsu, lying in the Taiwan Strait, have preserved some of the country's oldest villages and a rich legacy of Cold War struggles that saw the islands turned into battlefields. Today it’s also a twitcher's dreamland. Lanyu, Taiwan’s furthest outpost, combines a volcanic landscape with the deep charms of an indigenous people living off the sea.

In Green Island and Penghu, divers and beach-lovers will find much to like about the perfect sand beaches, pristine waters and coral reefs. Each location has a top draw you won't find anywhere else: Green Island boasts one of the world's rarest seawater hot springs, while Penghu is Asia's top windsurfing destination.

