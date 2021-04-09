Taipei's financial and city-government district, Xinyi (信義; Xìnyì) is the 'bright lights, big city' part of town. It has the tallest buildings – Taipei 101, of course, as well as new-kid-on-the-block Taipei Nanshan Plaza – plus the swankiest malls and the hottest nightclubs. And yet, nicely, it is also a casual place, a sporting place even. There are hiking trails to Elephant Mountain starting a stone's throw from Taipei 101, and wide pavements circulating through the area where cyclists pedal along on city YouBikes.