Xinyi
Taipei's financial and city-government district, Xinyi (信義; Xìnyì) is the 'bright lights, big city' part of town. It has the tallest buildings – Taipei 101, of course, as well as new-kid-on-the-block Taipei Nanshan Plaza – plus the swankiest malls and the hottest nightclubs. And yet, nicely, it is also a casual place, a sporting place even. There are hiking trails to Elephant Mountain starting a stone's throw from Taipei 101, and wide pavements circulating through the area where cyclists pedal along on city YouBikes.
Explore Xinyi
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Xinyi.
See
Taipei 101
Towering above the city like the gigantic bamboo stalk it was designed to resemble, Taipei 101 is impossible to miss. At 508m, Taipei 101 held the title…
See
Songshan Cultural & Creative Park
Set in a former tobacco factory (or more accurately an industrial village) from the 1930s, this lovely park is part lush gardens, part frog-filled lake,…
See
National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall
The hall and its surrounding gardens occupy an entire city block. The latter are well used by picnickers, kite flyers, breakdancers and the early morning…
See
Village 44
When the Nationalist army decamped to Taiwan in 1949, one million soldiers (and in time their families) had to be rehoused. Thus arose military-dependents…
See
Jimmy's Moon Bus
A magical art installation based on Taiwan's celebrated author of illustrated books, Jimmy Liao's When the Moon Forgot. You can clamber inside and pose…
See
Discovery Center of Taipei
This is a great place to get your bearings on the city and its history. Maps and models show Taipei's evolution from a walled, gated city in 1882 to the…
See
Taiwan Design Museum
Housed in one wing of an atmospheric former tobacco factory, this exhibition space showcases modern designs by local and international artists.
See
Taipei World Trade Center
This squat Lego-like building, in pink stone, stands next to the much more impressive Taipei 101 and is the capital's main venue for international trade…