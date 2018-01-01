Taiwanese Religion Cultural Tour

Embark on this tour to learn about the Taiwanese art and tradition of joss paper. Also known as "ghost money," the paper plays an important role in spiritual practices and represents a Taiwanese folk art. Get the chance to make your own joss paper on this enlightening excursion. Start your day with pickup in Taipei and an easy drive out into the countryside to a small bamboo-growing village. Joss paper is typically made with a bamboo base, and here you can learn the most traditional methods of creating it from knowledgeable locals. In the village, take the opportunity to make your own joss paper from scratch, following ancient processes that also help calm and focus the mind as you immerse yourself in them. Once your creation is dried, take it with you as you journey on to meet a craftsman skilled in the art of stamping joss paper. Learn about the significance of different designs, including ones that can be used as currency in the afterlife, and watch the expert imprint your paper with a beautiful red-ink image. Finally, bring your finished joss paper to a temple boasting the tallest Mazu goddess statue in the world, where you can honor ancestors and venerate deities by burning it as an offering.