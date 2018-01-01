Welcome to Western Taiwan
Keen on the outdoors? Head to Yushan National Park to climb the highest peak in Northeast Asia; if you continue down the back-route trails you’ll be in total wilderness for days at a time. Alternatively, feel the breeze in your hair and the mud between your toes at Gaomei Wetlands. For a glimpse of indigenous traditions, spend the night at one of the firefly-lit villages in the Alishan Range.
Fancy a taste of Taiwanese nostalgia? Look no further than the Japanese-era railway legacy in Alishan and Chiayi, or Lukang's quaint red-tiled streets, all of which provide inspiring examples of the Taiwan of yore.
Top experiences in Western Taiwan
Nantou Walking On Sky Ladder Day Tour from Taichung
You will be picked up at your hotel in Taichung City or Taichung Station (TRA or HSR) at 9am and proceed to Nantou for this exciting full-day tour.In order to make tourists easier to reach Taiji Canyon, Taiwanese government built a sky ladder suspension bridge, Zhushan Sky Ladder, on 2 precipices crossing a river. Zhushan Sky Ladder used to be one of the only 2 suspension bridges with ladder in the world. The length is 136 meters with 208 steps and the difference of height is around 20 meters.From the entrance to Taiji Canyon, you walk through bamboo forest, climb thousands stairs, crouch through hole in the rock, cross Earth God Temple, and you will reach Green Dragon Waterfall. The water from the waterfall flows across Taiji Canyon. There are many waterfalls on the giant rock along the canyon. One of these looks really like a human face, with eyebrows, nose, cheek, and even with tears. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Taichung City or Taichung Main Station.Attractions you will visit: Taiji Canyon Zhushan Sky Ladder Earth God Temple Green Dragon Waterfall Come to Nantou to get back to nature, and leave feeling rejuvenated!
iBike Tour: City Biking and Visiting in Taichung
At 8:30am, you will meet your tour guide at Maple Valley Park iBike Station. Riding along the roads of the city in a slower pace, and enjoying sunshine and healthy exercise while discovering a new city. This tour starts from the modern side of the city and then slowly move to the historical side of it, so you will see everything that you need to see to proudly tell the others that you have been to Taichung.You will be visiting or passing by below major attractions in the city: Maple Valley Park National Taichung Theater (Taichung Metropolitan Opera House) Calligraphy Greenway National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Natural Way Six Arts Cultural Center Old Taichung City Hall Old Taichung Railway Station There are convenient stores everywhere on the way, so no need to carry a lot of food or water supplies with you. Just come and enjoy and to have most fun out of this wonderful biking experience. Before end of bike tour, you will receive a complimentary cup of famous Taiwan bubble tea from the its original birth place.
Private Tour: Enjoy Taichung Highlight Attractions In Day Tour
In this tour you will enjoy Taichung fascinating and full of fun. Here is a suggested itinerary, but we are always able to adjust it to your personal preference. Meet your tour guide at your Taichung hotel lobby. Then transfer to Taichung Train Station, visit the old station one side platform and one island platform. Walk to Miyahara, there many types of tea and chocolates sold there of which you might not be able to find outside of Taiwan. Then transfer to National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, is the first and the only national-grade fine arts museum in Taiwan. Next stop is Rainbow Village, the village is very colorful, definitely a good place to take many photos and even an insta-worthy shot. Visit the most beautiful university Tunghai University. You can't say you visited Taiwan if you've never been to a night market here. So transfers to Feng Chia Night Market have dinner in one of the night markets and try many kinds of local dishes. At last, your accommodation in Taichung City drops off.
Taiwanese Religion Cultural Tour
Embark on this tour to learn about the Taiwanese art and tradition of joss paper. Also known as "ghost money," the paper plays an important role in spiritual practices and represents a Taiwanese folk art. Get the chance to make your own joss paper on this enlightening excursion. Start your day with pickup in Taipei and an easy drive out into the countryside to a small bamboo-growing village. Joss paper is typically made with a bamboo base, and here you can learn the most traditional methods of creating it from knowledgeable locals. In the village, take the opportunity to make your own joss paper from scratch, following ancient processes that also help calm and focus the mind as you immerse yourself in them. Once your creation is dried, take it with you as you journey on to meet a craftsman skilled in the art of stamping joss paper. Learn about the significance of different designs, including ones that can be used as currency in the afterlife, and watch the expert imprint your paper with a beautiful red-ink image. Finally, bring your finished joss paper to a temple boasting the tallest Mazu goddess statue in the world, where you can honor ancestors and venerate deities by burning it as an offering.
The East Coast Explorer English Guided Day Tour - Small Group - Early Start!
Enjoy a complimentary hotel pickup from your Hualien City Hotel, and take a scenic drive Southward along Hualien's East Coast Our tours start earlier than most, to ensure a most relaxing and private feel at many of the main attractions. Throughout the day we'll show you stunning views of rivers, beaches, stunning rock formations, and more!Likely Stops: We’ll soak up the sand and surf at Jici Beach. Drop in on the eclectic aboriginal community at the secret cove of Niushan Huting (Cow Mountian). Wander amidst bizarre rock formations and tidal pools at the famous Shihtiping. Visit the East Coast’s second biggest gorge at Fanshuliao Mini Gorge. Use a traditional longbow and bamboo arrows at an aboriginal Hunting Camp (seasonal). Straddle the line between two climate zones at the Tropic of Cancer Marker. All tours will be in English.
Small-Group Local Cooking Class in Tainan City
Begin your day after meeting your instructor at the predetermined point of departure. After meeting your chef, join them in the kitchen, where your fresh and seasonal ingredients will be awaiting you. The meal will include lunch with one appetizer, a main course, and of course dessert. Once you have finished cooking, relax and enjoy your meal with your group. Before bidding your chef farewell, you will be presented with a special souvenir to commemorate your day of fun. Sample Menu (Based on seasonality)Appetizer Platter: Salad and Spring RollMain Course: Coffin Toast (Deep-fried toast stuffed with seafood)Dessert: Hand-made Aiyu JellySoft Drink: White Gourd Tea