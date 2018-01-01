Welcome to Guanziling

Only three places in the world can lay claim to having mud hot springs, and Guanziling (關子嶺; Kuanziling; Guānzilǐng), in hilly northern Tainan, is one of them.

Read More

The Guanziling area is essentially one long dip off County Rd 172 on leafy Township Rd 96. The village, on the eastern end of the dip, is divided into lower (the older part of town) and upper sections that are joined by a series of stone steps for walking. There's an ATM in the 7-Eleven in the lower village.

Read Less

Top experiences in Guanziling

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for