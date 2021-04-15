The old mining settlement of Pingxi town (平溪; Píngxī) feels slightly less touristy than Shifen, with an 'Old Street' that even has a few local shops among the snack vendors as it nears the Keelung River. Like Shifen, Pingxi town is most famous as a launch site for tiandeng (天燈), otherwise known as sky lanterns, which visitors purchase from shops and launch into the stratosphere (usually from the railway tracks) all year long, and not just during the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival.

Visitors are also drawn here to scramble up the 450m-high Pingxi Crags for excellent views.