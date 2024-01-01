Archaeological Park

Constanţa

LoginSave

Near the city’s main intersection, B-dul Ferdinand and B-dul Tomis, is the Archaeological Park, which has remains of the 3rd-century Roman city wall and the 6th-century butchers’ tower, loads of Roman sculptures and the modern Victory Monument (1968).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • National History & Archaeological Museum

    National History & Archaeological Museum

    0.44 MILES

    This is the city's most important museum, though on balance it's a minor disappointment. The stunning exhibits of vases, jewellery and statuary from the…

  • Natural Sciences Museum Complex

    Natural Sciences Museum Complex

    2.02 MILES

    The museum complex is more of a zoo than traditional museum, with exhibits on flora and fauna, including live birds and other animals, common to the Black…

  • Roman Mosaic

    Roman Mosaic

    0.48 MILES

    Located just behind and south of the National History & Archaeological Museum, a modern building protects what's left of a Roman floor mosaic dating from…

  • Naval History Museum

    Naval History Museum

    0.18 MILES

    This museum offers a fascinating if slightly confusing stroll through 2000 years of maritime history on the Black Sea. The exhibit begins in the Greco…

  • Casino

    Casino

    0.79 MILES

    Constanţa's stunning but sadly derelict art-nouveau casino, dating from 1910, was awaiting a long overdue renovation at the time of research and closed to…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    0.14 MILES

    This airy museum in an atrium is heavy on 19th-century realism and landscapes, including those by Nicolae Grigorescu, whose pointillist and Impressionist…

  • Great Mahmudiye Mosque

    Great Mahmudiye Mosque

    0.52 MILES

    This impressive mosque is the seat of the mufti and was built in 1910 by King Carol I. It's the spiritual home of the 50,000 Muslims who inhabit the…

  • Planetarium

    Planetarium

    2.12 MILES

    Constanţa's planetarium, located just next to the Natural Sciences Museum Complex, is a fun rainy-day treat for kids. The 3D projection shows throughout…

View more attractions

Nearby Constanţa attractions

1. Art Museum

0.14 MILES

This airy museum in an atrium is heavy on 19th-century realism and landscapes, including those by Nicolae Grigorescu, whose pointillist and Impressionist…

2. Naval History Museum

0.18 MILES

This museum offers a fascinating if slightly confusing stroll through 2000 years of maritime history on the Black Sea. The exhibit begins in the Greco…

3. Folk Art Museum

0.22 MILES

This large and impressive collection features folk costumes, implements, household items and interiors of traditional homes from around Romania.

4. Geamia Hunchiar Mosque

0.24 MILES

The city's second most important mosque was built in 1868 in Moorish style. Though it's not often open, if you get a chance, look inside to see an…

5. Great Synagogue

0.37 MILES

Constanţa's once glorious 19th-century synagogue is little more than a ruin these days, guarded by some mean dogs. Still, you can walk past the front to…

7. Statue of Ovid

0.45 MILES

This striking statue at the centre of Piața Ovidiu is dedicated to the Roman poet Publius Ovidius Naso (43 BC–17 AD), aka Ovid, who was banished to…

8. Roman Mosaic

0.48 MILES

Located just behind and south of the National History & Archaeological Museum, a modern building protects what's left of a Roman floor mosaic dating from…