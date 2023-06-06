Constanţa

Casino of Constanta

Constanţa is Romania’s largest and most important port city on the Black Sea; in summer it's also the gateway to the country's seaside resorts. Most visitors simply pass through on their way to a beach holiday or spend the day as part of a Danube river cruise, though the city's decent hotels, very good restaurants and assortment of interesting museums scattered around the port area justify an overnight stay.

  • Natural Sciences Museum Complex

    Natural Sciences Museum Complex

    Constanţa

    The museum complex is more of a zoo than traditional museum, with exhibits on flora and fauna, including live birds and other animals, common to the Black…

  • Roman Mosaic

    Roman Mosaic

    Constanţa

    Located just behind and south of the National History & Archaeological Museum, a modern building protects what's left of a Roman floor mosaic dating from…

  • Naval History Museum

    Naval History Museum

    Constanţa

    This museum offers a fascinating if slightly confusing stroll through 2000 years of maritime history on the Black Sea. The exhibit begins in the Greco…

  • Casino

    Casino

    Constanţa

    Constanţa's stunning but sadly derelict art-nouveau casino, dating from 1910, was awaiting a long overdue renovation at the time of research and closed to…

  • Genoese Lighthouse

    Genoese Lighthouse

    Constanţa

    This tiny lighthouse, which rises to a height of only 16m, dates from the middle of the 19th century and is prized more for the beauty of its construction…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    Constanţa

    This airy museum in an atrium is heavy on 19th-century realism and landscapes, including those by Nicolae Grigorescu, whose pointillist and Impressionist…

  • National History & Archaeological Museum

    National History & Archaeological Museum

    Constanţa

    This is the city's most important museum, though on balance it's a minor disappointment. The stunning exhibits of vases, jewellery and statuary from the…

  • Great Synagogue

    Great Synagogue

    Constanţa

    Constanţa's once glorious 19th-century synagogue is little more than a ruin these days, guarded by some mean dogs. Still, you can walk past the front to…

