Getty Images/Flickr Open
Constanţa is Romania’s largest and most important port city on the Black Sea; in summer it's also the gateway to the country's seaside resorts. Most visitors simply pass through on their way to a beach holiday or spend the day as part of a Danube river cruise, though the city's decent hotels, very good restaurants and assortment of interesting museums scattered around the port area justify an overnight stay.
Natural Sciences Museum Complex
Constanţa
The museum complex is more of a zoo than traditional museum, with exhibits on flora and fauna, including live birds and other animals, common to the Black…
Constanţa
Located just behind and south of the National History & Archaeological Museum, a modern building protects what's left of a Roman floor mosaic dating from…
Constanţa
This museum offers a fascinating if slightly confusing stroll through 2000 years of maritime history on the Black Sea. The exhibit begins in the Greco…
Constanţa
Constanţa's stunning but sadly derelict art-nouveau casino, dating from 1910, was awaiting a long overdue renovation at the time of research and closed to…
Constanţa
This tiny lighthouse, which rises to a height of only 16m, dates from the middle of the 19th century and is prized more for the beauty of its construction…
Constanţa
This airy museum in an atrium is heavy on 19th-century realism and landscapes, including those by Nicolae Grigorescu, whose pointillist and Impressionist…
National History & Archaeological Museum
Constanţa
This is the city's most important museum, though on balance it's a minor disappointment. The stunning exhibits of vases, jewellery and statuary from the…
Constanţa
Constanţa's once glorious 19th-century synagogue is little more than a ruin these days, guarded by some mean dogs. Still, you can walk past the front to…
