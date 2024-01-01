Genoese Lighthouse

Constanţa

This tiny lighthouse, which rises to a height of only 16m, dates from the middle of the 19th century and is prized more for the beauty of its construction, octagonal in shape and built of natural stone block, than its effectiveness as a lighthouse. It functioned until 1905, when it was decommissioned and given new life as a decorative object.

