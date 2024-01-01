This striking statue at the centre of Piața Ovidiu is dedicated to the Roman poet Publius Ovidius Naso (43 BC–17 AD), aka Ovid, who was banished to ancient Tomis by Emperor Augustus in 8 AD for reasons that remain unclear to this day. The work dates from 1887 and is the work of Ettore Ferrari.
Statue of Ovid
Constanţa
National History & Archaeological Museum
0.03 MILES
This is the city's most important museum, though on balance it's a minor disappointment. The stunning exhibits of vases, jewellery and statuary from the…
Natural Sciences Museum Complex
2.33 MILES
The museum complex is more of a zoo than traditional museum, with exhibits on flora and fauna, including live birds and other animals, common to the Black…
0.07 MILES
Located just behind and south of the National History & Archaeological Museum, a modern building protects what's left of a Roman floor mosaic dating from…
0.5 MILES
This museum offers a fascinating if slightly confusing stroll through 2000 years of maritime history on the Black Sea. The exhibit begins in the Greco…
0.35 MILES
Constanţa's stunning but sadly derelict art-nouveau casino, dating from 1910, was awaiting a long overdue renovation at the time of research and closed to…
0.47 MILES
This airy museum in an atrium is heavy on 19th-century realism and landscapes, including those by Nicolae Grigorescu, whose pointillist and Impressionist…
0.07 MILES
This impressive mosque is the seat of the mufti and was built in 1910 by King Carol I. It's the spiritual home of the 50,000 Muslims who inhabit the…
2.42 MILES
Constanţa's planetarium, located just next to the Natural Sciences Museum Complex, is a fun rainy-day treat for kids. The 3D projection shows throughout…
