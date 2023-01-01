The museum complex is more of a zoo than traditional museum, with exhibits on flora and fauna, including live birds and other animals, common to the Black Sea region. The complex features a dolphinarium, with daily performances of trained dolphins. Bear in mind that sea-animal encounters and similar shows have received criticism from animal-welfare groups who claim the captivity of marine life is debilitating and stressful for the animals, and that this is exacerbated by human interaction.
Natural Sciences Museum Complex
Constanţa
Share