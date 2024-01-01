One of many small university-run museums in Arequipa, this one’s a little more esoteric than most with themes jumping between archaeological remains, baroque furniture and colonial art from the Peruvian escuela cuzqueña (Cuzco school; a group of colonial artists who combined Spanish and Andean artistic styles).
Museo de la Universidad Nacional de San Agustín
Arequipa
