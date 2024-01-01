Dominated by the copper-domed Monumento a la Revolución, you'll find this well-maintained plaza west of the Alameda Central. The grand art deco building northeast of the plaza is the Frontón de México, a now-defunct jai-alai (a squash-like game) arena.
Plaza de la República
Alameda Central
Nearby Alameda Central attractions
0.05 MILES
Unveiled in 1938, this monument contains the tombs of the revolutionary and post-revolutionary heroes Pancho Villa, Francisco Madero, Venustiano Carranza,…
2. Monumento a la Revolución 360 Observation Deck
0.05 MILES
One of the star attractions of the monument is the 65m-high observation deck, accessed by a glass elevator. The vertigo-inducing lift opens to a wide…
3. Monumento a la Revolución Paseo Linternilla
0.05 MILES
The star attraction of the monument is the 65m-high summit paseo linternilla accessed by a glass elevator. The vertigo-inducing elevator opens to a…
4. Museo Nacional de la Revolución
0.05 MILES
Underlying the Plaza de la República, this museum covers a 63-year period, from the implementation of the constitution guaranteeing human rights in 1857…
5. Monumento a la Revolución Paseo Cimentación
0.05 MILES
At this interesting basement art gallery you can check out temporary art exhibits amid a labyrinth of gigantic steel beams that serve as the structure's…
6. Museo Nacional de San Carlos
0.25 MILES
The Museo Nacional de San Carlos exhibits a formidable collection of European art from the 14th century to early 20th century, including works by Rubens…
0.37 MILES
A couple of blocks west of the Alameda Central is El Caballito, a yellow representation of a horse's head unveiled in 1992 by the sculptor Sebastián. It…
8. Museo Universitario del Chopo
0.41 MILES
You can't miss the prominent spires of this university-run museum. Parts of the old building, made of forged iron from Düsseldorf, were brought over in…