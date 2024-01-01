Plaza de la República

Alameda Central

Dominated by the copper-domed Monumento a la Revolución, you'll find this well-maintained plaza west of the Alameda Central. The grand art deco building northeast of the plaza is the Frontón de México, a now-defunct jai-alai (a squash-like game) arena.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Teotihuacán

    26.9 MILES

    This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…

  • Palace Bellas Artes

    Palacio de Bellas Artes

    0.9 MILES

    Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…

  • Fountain in the courtyard of a government building, National Palace, Zocalo, Mexico City, Mexico

    Palacio Nacional

    1.52 MILES

    As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…

  • Torre Latinoamericana

    Torre Latinoamericana

    0.94 MILES

    The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…

  • COYOACAN, MEXICO - NOV 1, 2016: Blue House (La Casa Azul), historic house and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo 523430998

    Museo Frida Kahlo

    5.6 MILES

    Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…

  • The ruins of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City.

    Templo Mayor

    1.55 MILES

    Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…

  • Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

    Pirámide del Sol

    26.9 MILES

    The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…

Nearby Alameda Central attractions

1. Monumento a la Revolución

0.05 MILES

Unveiled in 1938, this monument contains the tombs of the revolutionary and post-revolutionary heroes Pancho Villa, Francisco Madero, Venustiano Carranza,…

4. Museo Nacional de la Revolución

0.05 MILES

Underlying the Plaza de la República, this museum covers a 63-year period, from the implementation of the constitution guaranteeing human rights in 1857…

6. Museo Nacional de San Carlos

0.25 MILES

The Museo Nacional de San Carlos exhibits a formidable collection of European art from the 14th century to early 20th century, including works by Rubens…

7. El Caballito

0.37 MILES

A couple of blocks west of the Alameda Central is El Caballito, a yellow representation of a horse's head unveiled in 1992 by the sculptor Sebastián. It…

8. Museo Universitario del Chopo

0.41 MILES

You can't miss the prominent spires of this university-run museum. Parts of the old building, made of forged iron from Düsseldorf, were brought over in…