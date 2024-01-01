The old Ganesh temple below Moti Dungri is a special and very popular place of worship. Throngs of devotees attend the temple on Wednesdays (the auspicious day), so if crowds are not your thing avoid this day. You can buy ladoos (sweet balls made from gram flour and semolina) to offer to Ganesh from the sweet stalls outside the temple.
Ganesh Temple
Jaipur
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.2 MILES
A complex of courtyards, gardens and buildings, the impressive City Palace is right in the centre of the Old City. The outer wall was built by Jai Singh…
6.7 MILES
This magnificent fort comprises an extensive palace complex, built from pale yellow and pink sandstone, and white marble, and is divided into four main…
2.12 MILES
Jaipur’s most-distinctive landmark, the Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary pink-painted, delicately honeycombed hive that rises a dizzying five storeys. It…
2.16 MILES
Adjacent to the City Palace is Jantar Mantar, an observatory begun by Jai Singh II in 1728 that resembles a collection of bizarre giant sculptures. Built…
2.07 MILES
Piercing the skyline near the City Palace is this unusual minaret, erected in the 1740s by Jai Singh II’s son and successor Iswari. The entrance is around…
1.19 MILES
This museum is housed in the spectacularly florid Albert Hall, south of the Old City. The building was designed by Sir Swinton Jacob, and combines…
Maharaja Sawai Mansingh II Museum
2.19 MILES
The Maharaja Sawai Mansingh II Museum comprises several buildings and courtyards within Jaipur's City Palace complex. The Mubarak Mahal (Welcome Palace)…
3.34 MILES
The royal cenotaphs, just outside the city walls, beneath Nahargarh, feel remarkably undiscovered and are an appropriately restful place to visit. The…
Nearby Jaipur attractions
1. Birla Lakshmi Narayan Temple
0.08 MILES
This splendid modern marble edifice lies at the foot of Moti Dungri fort. The wealthy industrialist Birla family, from Pilani, Rajasthan, bought the land…
0.1 MILES
This small, romantic fort looms above J Nehru Marg. It has served as a prison, but today remains in the possession of the former royal family.
0.56 MILES
This ramshackle, dusty treasure trove is an extraordinary private collection. It contains folk-art objects and other pieces – there’s everything from a…
1.36 MILES
This peaceful modern gallery makes a pleasant diversion during a stroll around the greenery of Ram Niwas Bagh. It’s housed in an old theatre, on the 1st…
1.47 MILES
Adjacent to, but a world away from, busy MI Rd is this oasis of green where you can wander through geometric gardens of roses, palms and ferns…
1.8 MILES
At the rear of the main post office, this curious little museum has historical stamps, telegrams and artefacts, including brass belt buckles and badges…
1.99 MILES
The precinct of Hathroi Fort is named after this derelict (but still occupied) fort perched on a hilltop.