TIPA

Mcleod Ganj

This flourishing arts school keeps traditional Tibetan dance, music and colourful folk opera (lhamo) very much alive among the exile community. Irregular performances are staged (check social media), and you can visit its folk museum and ask at the office for a tour. Donations are appreciated.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A Tibetan Stupa On The Grounds Of The Tsuglagkhang Complex Which Is The Dalai Lamas Residence In Exile In Mcleod Gang, Dharmsala, India. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Tsuglagkhang Complex

    0.58 MILES

    McLeod's main focus for visiting pilgrims, monks and most tourists is the Tsuglagkhang complex, a custard-coloured concrete monastic village that's home…

  • Norbulingka Institute

    Norbulingka Institute

    3.4 MILES

    Soothingly set amid bamboo, trees and flowing water, the delightful Norbulingka Institute, 6km southeast of Dharamsala, was established in 1988 to teach…

  • Baijnath Temple

    Baijnath Temple

    22.65 MILES

    Between Palampur and Bir, don't miss a stop in Baijnath, whose uninteresting main-street buildings hide one of Himachal's most exquisite ancient temples…

  • Lakshmi Narayan Temple Complex

    Lakshmi Narayan Temple Complex

    24.95 MILES

    Far and away Chamba's top historical attraction, this temple compound crowning Dogra Bazaar contains a line of six beautifully sculpted stone sikharas …

  • Jawal-Ji Temple Complex

    Jawal-Ji Temple Complex

    25.19 MILES

    Meaning 'honoured flame', Jawal-Ji is Jawalmukhi's main temple and raison d'être, enshrining natural eternal flames that are said to mark the legendary…

  • Masrur Temples

    Masrur Temples

    16.11 MILES

    Rare for North India, Masrur's elaborate if severely eroded sandstone sikharas were hewn from living rock between the 8th and 10th centuries. With a…

  • Tibet Museum

    Tibet Museum

    0.59 MILES

    This must-see, two-storey museum sets out to remind visitors of Tibet's history as an independent nation, mourning the Chinese occupation (since 1949) and…

  • Dhainkund Viewpoint

    Dhainkund Viewpoint

    26.32 MILES

    The upland area of Dhainkund (2745m) is the most uplifting of many beauty spots around Dalhousie, with a 360-degree panorama encompassing the Pir Pinjal…

Nearby Mcleod Ganj attractions

1. Hope Gallery

0.34 MILES

Through a gallery-cafe and film screenings, this organisation tells the tales of individual Tibetan lives as a way to illustrate Tibet's plight.

2. Gu-Chu-Sum Movement Gallery

0.35 MILES

A charity that assists current and former Tibetan political prisoners, Gu-Chu-Sum has a gallery displaying harrowing photos chronicling oppression in…

3. Chorten

0.35 MILES

Ringed by colourful prayer wheels, this recently built temple between Temple and Jogiwara Rds is generally known as the Chorten (Tibetan for stupa), since…

4. Vashnu Mata Temple

0.38 MILES

Small but awesomely kitsch: inside Vashnu Mata Temple you climb into the very claustrophobic inner grotto through a concrete lion's mouth and emerge…

5. Bhagsunag Shiva Temple

0.42 MILES

Bhagsu's small, 16th-century Shiva temple would be forgettable but for the cold, clean, spring-fed pool out front. This has been enlarged into an open-air…

6. Tsechokling Gompa

0.46 MILES

At the base of a long flight of steps off of Nowrojee Rd, this peaceful gompa was built in 1987 to replace the original Dip Tse Chokling Gompa in Tibet,…

