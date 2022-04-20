Mcleod Ganj

McLeodganj

When travelers talk of staying in Dharamsala, McLeod Ganj is usually where they actually mean. A couple of miles north of Dharamsala proper (or six miles via the looping bus route), McLeod Ganj is the residence of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and home to a large Tibetan population, including many maroon-robed monks and nuns. The Tibetan government-in-exile is based in between at Gangchen Kyishong. McLeod attracts thousands of international visitors, many of them volunteering with the Tibetan community, taking courses in Buddhism, meditation or yoga, trekking in the Dhauladhar mountains, shopping for Tibetan crafts, or just hanging out enjoying the spiritual vibe and the plethora of good cafes where you're never far from an interesting conversation.

  Tsuglagkhang Complex

    Tsuglagkhang Complex

    Mcleod Ganj

    McLeod's main focus for visiting pilgrims, monks and most tourists is the Tsuglagkhang complex, a custard-coloured concrete monastic village that's home…

  Tibet Museum

    Tibet Museum

    Mcleod Ganj

    This must-see, two-storey museum sets out to remind visitors of Tibet's history as an independent nation, mourning the Chinese occupation (since 1949) and…

  Tsuglagkhang Main Temple Room

    Tsuglagkhang Main Temple Room

    Mcleod Ganj

    Spiritually (if certainly not architecturally) the Tsuglagkhang's 1969 central temple room is the exiles' concrete equivalent of the Jokhang temple in…

  Men-Tsee-Khang

    Men-Tsee-Khang

    Mcleod Ganj

    Men-Tsee-Khang is an organisation established to preserve the traditional arts of Tibetan medicine and astrology. The Gangchen Kyishong branch includes a…

  Library of Tibetan Works & Archives

    Library of Tibetan Works & Archives

    Mcleod Ganj

    Inside the government-in-exile compound, nearly 2km downhill from the Tsuglagkhang complex, the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives began life as a…

  Tibetan Children's Village

    Tibetan Children's Village

    Mcleod Ganj

    Just a short hop from the underwhelming Dal Lake, 3km northwest of McLeod, the Tibetan Children's Village provides free education for nearly 2000 refugee…

  Men-Tsee-Khang Museum

    Men-Tsee-Khang Museum

    Mcleod Ganj

    Three floors of displays explain the sophisticated sciences of Tibetan astrology and medicine.

  St John in the Wilderness

    St John in the Wilderness

    Mcleod Ganj

    Amid tall cedars 1.5km west of McLeod, this brooding Gothic church dates from 1852, and though rebuilt after the 1905 earthquake which destroyed its tower…

Hiking

Himachal Pradesh: adventures in India's mountain playground

Apr 11, 2019 • 9 min read

