Three floors of displays explain the sophisticated sciences of Tibetan astrology and medicine.

Illustrative thangkas supplement samples of the plants and minerals from which medicaments are made: cinnamon wards against flatulence; cumin and coriander help combat anorexia; gold helps rejuvenation and longevity. Other curiosities include a brass hammer for treating tumours, insanity and body-ache. There's good explanatory matter in English.