Rare for North India, Masrur's elaborate if severely eroded sandstone sikharas were hewn from living rock between the 8th and 10th centuries. With a passing resemblance to the smaller temples at Angkor Wat (Cambodia), the complex is especially beautiful when seen reflected in the tank in front. Masrur is 40km west of Kangra and 31km southwest of Gaggal, along winding roads through pleasant green hills.

A taxi day-trip from McLeod Ganj costs around ₹2500/2000 with/without also visiting Kangra.