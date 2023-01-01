Men-Tsee-Khang is an organisation established to preserve the traditional arts of Tibetan medicine and astrology. The Gangchen Kyishong branch includes a college, clinic, research centre and astrological institute plus a well-explained museum.

The museum includes illustrative thangkas, samples of medicines, their plant and mineral sources, and instruments that have been used for some treatments.

Men-Tsee-Khang also runs occasional short courses on the basics of Tibetan medicine. The astrological folk can do a 45-minute oral consultation (₹2000; register in person one or two days ahead with your birth date, time and place), or a detailed life-horoscope online, which you'll receive by email and a hard copy within four months (US$85 if you apply in person, more online).