Visiting the Tsuglagkhang clockwise, as is required by Buddhist convention, you pass a prostrating area then a door leads into the westernmost building, which contains the Kalachakra (Wheel of Time) Temple. Mesmerising murals are linked to Avalokitesvara, of whom the Dalai Lama is a manifestation.

Coloured sand mandalas are created here annually on the 15th day of the third Tibetan month.