Jawal-Ji Temple Complex

Meaning 'honoured flame', Jawal-Ji is Jawalmukhi's main temple and raison d'être, enshrining natural eternal flames that are said to mark the legendary site at which Sati's tongue fell to earth.

Mentioned in the Mahabharata, the site is particularly ancient and, though from outside the current series of temples is a fairly forgettable mish mash, the experience of a visit is highly memorable. Join the throng climbing 600m of colourful covered bazaar from the bus station, then jostle through a partly caged queuing system for a glimpse of the golden-enshrined flame and, beside it, two more flames emanating from a small central pit from which temple guardians distribute blessings.