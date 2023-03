One of the Kangra Valley's oldest tea estates, Wah has been continuously cultivating since 1857. Half-hour visits let you walk through tea and herb gardens, tour the drying, rolling, heating and grading operations (only active April to October) and taste the green and black teas. Call ahead.

The attractive site is 7km south of Palampur, just off the Andretta road. Panchruti–Palampur buses pass by. Taxis want around ₹600 round-trip from Palampur.