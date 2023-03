Inaugurated in 2004, the Dzongsar Khyentse Institute is a Tibetan Buddhist college of higher learning catering for devotees of 300 monasteries covering all subtraditions. Some 500 student-monks attend 11-year courses and there's a temple able to accommodate over 4000 people.

It's 4km southeast of Bir, 1km south of Hwy 154 at Chauntra, and around the same distance northwest of Chauntrabaterh Station on the Kangra Toy Train line.