High on the hillside in Bhekhali village, less than 2km north of Kullu as the crow flies but 10km by road, the 1600-year-old Jagannathi Temple commands impressive vistas over the valley.

A return taxi costs ₹700. Buses (₹24, 40 minutes) run here at 9am, 1pm, 2pm and 5pm from Kullu bus station.