In a serene spot along the delightful little lane that short cuts between Wah Tea Estate and Baijnath, this modern Drukpa-Kagyu nunnery is the base of Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, a prominent voice for women's rights within Tibetan Buddhism.

The colourfully photogenic central prayer room contains dragon-wrapped columns and has a beautiful mountain backdrop seen from the appealing Dragon Cafe (organic coffee ₹40).