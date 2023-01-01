At least 1000 years old, Kangra Fort's impregnable stone ramparts impressively buttress a high promontory of land between the Manjhi and Banganga Rivers. Temple and palace buildings within were reduced to rubble by the 1905 earthquake, but the 4km of exterior walls remain, along with a series of stone gateways, restored in 1953. The overall effect gives something of the feel of a Crusader Castle ruin. Climb to the top for especially photogenic viewpoints.

Allow around an hour to explore. The fort is at the south end of town, a ₹100 autorickshaw ride from the bus stand. It was occupied by Hindu rajas, Mughal and Sikh conquerors and, from 1846 until its 1905 destruction, the British.