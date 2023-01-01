Brajeshwari Devi Temple

Rebuilt after the 1905 quake, this highly revered temple has a centrepiece that's richly endowed with embossed silverwork. Four large bronze lions stare towards the deity, which is veiled in gold filigree and often submerged beneath votive flowers.

To get here from the bus station, head 1km south, walk west along Main Bazaar then fork left, walking for around 10 minutes through an atmospheric covered bazaar lined with very colourful shop-stalls selling prasad (religious food offerings) and religious trinkets. The temple is on the left where the market ends.

It's one of the 51 Shakti peeths, marking the sites where body parts from Shiva's first wife, Sati, fell after she was consumed by flames. Kangra's temple was the final resting place of Sati's left breast.